Nuxhall Foundation receives $100K anonymous gift for The Hope Center

Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation, said the six-figure donation is building onto the “hope-mentum” around the indoor complex. The total cost for The Hope Center project, including construction, site work and furnishings, is estimated to be $6.2 million.

“That’s a huge achievement that helps us get closer and closer to a groundbreaking,” Bradshaw said about the anonymous contribution.

Joe Nuxhall’s sons, Phil and Kim, and Kim’s wife Bonnie, collectively pledged a $500,000 matching gift to The Nuxhall Foundation for The Hope Center project. The Nuxhall family matching grant was announced at last year’s annual Miracle Ball.

The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, who died in November 2007. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields is a central project of the foundation and is an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. More than 200 players between ages 4 to 80 participate in programs at the Groh Lane facility in Fairfield.

Kim Nuxhall, The Nuxhall Foundation’s president and chairman of the board, said he’s still in disbelief over this latest donation.

“We’re still shaking our heads in amazement from yet another incredible act of kindness and giving, inching us closer to our next big dream to make a year-round impact on our all-stars,” he said. “Our athletes deserve the opportunity to play and grow year-round, and The Hope Center will give them a chance to play and learn in new ways.”

The Hope Center will include an inclusive multipurpose room with adaptable fitness and recreational equipment, therapy suites, a community meeting room and educational classroom, and a permanent home for The Nuxhall Archives, where memorabilia from The Ol’ Lefthander’s career will be on display.