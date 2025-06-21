Northern Kentucky attorney sues ODOT, contractors on Brent Spence Companion Bridge project

Davis said his main role was to ensure that hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to the project would be directed to Greater Cincinnati small, minority-owned or women-owned businesses, as required by law.

“They’re just not given the opportunity because the big contractors come in and want to self-perform,” Davis said.

The attorney cited a March 20, 2024, ODOT report detailing their investigation into his complaints against the companies.

In it, ODOT found WEB “failed to negotiate in good faith with J. Davis Law Firm,” and failed to pay the firm promptly.

Davis claims emails provided to WCPO show Walsh Kokosing officials fraudulently used his qualifications as a DBE expert after separating, but the ODOT report didn’t substantiate that claim.

“The BSMT finds no evidence that WKDBT misrepresented its Team Qualifications during the procurement phase of the project,” it reads.

In his press conference on Thursday, Davis said he was concerned that the lack of a DBE expert could lead to money due to local businesses being directed elsewhere.

“They cut me off the project, in my opinion, because they really didn’t want that oversight,” he said.

WCPO reached out to Walsh Kokosing and WEB Ventures on Wednesday and hadn’t received a response by Thursday evening.

An ODOT spokesperson responded Wednesday evening with a brief statement: “We do not comment on pending litigation.”

We asked Davis if he had the intention of delaying the bridge’s construction, and he said no.

He said he specifically hadn’t asked a judge for an injunction.

“We know that the community wants the bridge built, and we want the bridge built, but we want accountability first and foremost,” said Davis.