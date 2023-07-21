North Hamilton Crossing stakeholders meeting set for Wednesday

The next North Hamilton Crossing stakeholders committee meeting is set for next week.

Though the public is welcome to attend, there will not be an opportunity for the public at large to comment or contribute at the stakeholders’ meeting. The public will be encouraged to attend the August town hall meeting, which is when they can ask questions and provide thoughts, said Allen Messer, assistant director of Engineering.

“The stakeholders’ meetings are meant to be more of a working session with representatives from the neighborhoods and businesses,” he said of the Wednesday meeting that runs 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Any stakeholder attending the meeting at the Wilks Conference Center on the Miami University Regionals Hamilton campus are requested to RSVP, whether they watch virtually or attend in person. RSVPs can be made at tinyurl.com/nhxstakeholdersmtg5. While the public is allowed to attend, virtual attendance is preferred as venue space is limited.

The North Hamilton Crossing project has been discussed for decades. It would be a new street transportation corridor that will help east-west traffic move across the city, that includes a new grade-separated railroad crossing over the Great Miami River. Right now, the only river crossing north of downtown is the 1922-built Black Street Bridge, a narrow two-lane bridge.

The project will be part of the city’s street network and, despite what some have said on social media, it is not a highway project, city officials have said. There are several possible routes city officials the crossing could take, but the city will advance two or three preferred alternative routes, but those have not yet been announced.

The project will also be a second east-west route that would be uninterrupted by train traffic. The only such route now is the High-Main corridor, which is significantly congested during rush hour periods.

North Hamilton Crossing has been discussed within the city for decades — well before Spooky Nook at Champion Mill was even a thought on North B Street (and before the original was built in Lancaster, Pennsylvania). But the talk on the need for this project has ramped up over the past few years. So while the mega-complex that attracts sporting events, conventions and conferences, and hotel guests will benefit from a future North Hamilton Crossing, Messer previously told the Journal-News, “It’s not the main driver.”

The next opportunity for the public to provide input and comments on the project will be at the Town Hall meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Parrish Auditorium on the Miami University Regionals Hamilton Campus, 1601 University Blvd.

NHX STAKEHOLDERS MEETING

What: The fifth North Hamilton Crossing Stakeholders meeting

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Wilks Conference Center on the Miami University Regionals Hamilton campus

How to attend: RSVPs are requested, and people can watch virtually or attend in person. RSVPs can be made at tinyurl.com/nhxstakeholdersmtg5