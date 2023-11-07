Nonprofit aims to support women with education goals

Mason-based nonprofit Women Walking West, also known as W3, is committed to advancing education for women from across the globe.

The organization’s Fourth Annual Rise Gala will aid W3 in continuing to do its work of helping foreign-born individuals lead successful and productive lives.

“The vision is to help as many women as we can achieve their educational goals,” said George Sehi, founder of Women Walking West.

A gala on Thursday will celebrate the achievements of female learners as they reach their educational goals. Sehi, a Mason resident, founded Women Walking West in 2015. The idea for forming the non-profit was based on the knowledge of real challenges that foreign-born students, especially women, face when they come to the United States to pursue an education.

“The surprising thing for me, coming from a longtime educator, is the real need for you to hold someone’s hand and say, ‘I can help you. You can get there. You are smart enough to make it happen,’ and just give them a hand,” Sehi said.

These students encounter challenges such as financial needs and language barriers as well as lack of understanding of Western culture. And the women often have difficulties navigating unfamiliar systems.

Women Walking West is devoted to providing women with the resources they need to succeed. Services the organization offers include mentorship, tutoring, career advice, internship opportunities and financial aid through scholarship funds.

W3′s programs provide support for women residing in the United States with legal status. It is the non-profit’s goal for women who receive support to serve as future mentors.

Sehi, born in Iran, arrived in the U.S. in 1975, at the age of 18, with $500 and a dream of getting the best possible education. He enrolled at the Southern Illinois University’s Center for English as a Second Language. Language difficulties, cultural barriers, and financial constraints made it challenging for him to navigate the system and maintain a good academic standing. It was his own experiences that made an impact and led him to start W3.

Sehi was dealt a devastating blow in 1978 when an earthquake destroyed his hometown and killed many of his family members, including his father. His family lost everything and any financial support he received stopped.

“As somebody who came from a different country, I really believe this is the land of opportunity. That coupled with the fact that in 1978 I lost my family in the earthquake. I had to live on my own and could no longer get support from my parents, I had to do all kinds of odd jobs,” he said.

“At the time, the University I was attending, Southern Illinois University, came forward and said if you maintain a 2.5 GPA, we will give you one-third tuition reduction. That was a turning point in my life, and I said somebody, someday is going to benefit from the generosity of the American people. They did not have to do what they did for me,” he said. “And quite frankly, if it wasn’t for their generosity and act of kindness, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

As the father of two daughters, Sehi had a successful, 35-year career as a college professor and a dean. After retiring from higher education in 2012, he launched Women Walking West as a way of giving back to those who face similar challenges. The goal of the organization is to make it possible for foreign-born women to have access to the resources and tools they need to succeed in school and life.

Those who would like to receive help can go online to womenwalkingwest.org and fill out an application. Applicants do not have to be from the Greater Cincinnati area, although 80 percent of those who have applied are from the Tri-state.

Women getting assistance have pursued careers in healthcare, health administration, physical therapy, nursing, dental hygiene, business, finance, marketing, human resources and the arts.

“I was in higher education for about 35 years. My last assignment was to open Sinclair Community College in Mason, and all along as a professor, as a dean, I saw international students coming to me with all kinds of issues, concerns and problems, and these problems are more severe among female students,” said Sehi. “So, all throughout my career, I knew I wanted to do something with international education, and the reason for that is I am foreign-born. I am a U.S. naturalized citizen, but I was born in Iran. I came here in 1975, and I had to struggle, even as a guy, to make ends meet, and get where I am today.”

Sehi said international students need assistance to overcome the difficulties that arise from linguistic, social, academic and cultural differences in order to achieve their educational goals. Often, students don’t know where to turn for help, and colleges and universities aren’t equipped to offer students the attention that is needed.

More details

The Fourth Annual Rise Gala fundraiser will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Manor House Banquet & Conference Center at 7440 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Tickets start at $75 for individuals. Visit womenwalkingwest.org for more information.