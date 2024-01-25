Nominations sought for Butler County community service award

The Janet Clemmons Community Service Award is a recognition presented annually by SELF. This award pays tribute to the late Janet Clemmons, who was the founder of SELF and served as a Butler County commissioner. Janet Clemmons established SELF in 1995 with the aim of providing services to assist low-income individuals in gaining and retaining employment, as well as building and maintaining financial assets for long-term self-sufficiency.

Recent recipients of the Janet Clemmons Community Service Award include Pamela Benson of The Village Food Pantry, Inc., Tonja Pohlman of Butler County Special Olympics, Pastor Shaquila Mathews of HYPE Hamilton, Bethany Thompkins of Sew Purpose, Kyle Montano of Saving Lives in Ministry, and Joey and Mickey Mackey of the Open Door Food Pantry.

Complete the nomination form online at selfhelps.org/celebration before Feb. 9. The award will be presented at the SELF Annual Awards Celebration on April 26.