No violation found in primary election complaint against Ohio Rep. Keller

The Ohio Elections Commission said this morning there was no violation by Rep. Candice Keller’s Ohio Senate campaign concerning a website created against one of her two primary opponents.
In March, a Butler County resident claimed Keller, a Republican from Middletown, violated election laws when her son allegedly created a website against Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp. In the complaint, it’s alleged Keller’s adult son was paid $207 on Feb. 1 for reimbursement of a web domain, thus making him an “authorized agent.”
The Ohio Elections Commission staff confirmed the seven-member bipartisan board found no violation when it convened this morning.
Keller called the complaint “a total political ploy to attack the pro-life cause.”
“It was an instrument my opponent used to damage my name and my reputation,” she said.
The complaint claims the work was for the site www.lyinlang.com, a term Keller used in a Facebook video disputing claims contained in an anti-Keller campaign mailer.
Ohio law states individuals “acting alone” disseminating material are not required to include a disclaimer.
Keller and West Chester Twp. Lee Wong lost to Lang in the 2020 primary for the GOP’s 4th Ohio Senate nomination. Lang will face Democrat Kathy Wyenandt in the general election, and Keller’s husband, Kent Keller Sr., filed as a write-in candidate for the Ohio Senate seat.