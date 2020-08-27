No violation found in primary election complaint against Ohio Rep. Keller

In March, a Butler County resident claimed Keller, a Republican from Middletown, violated election laws when her son allegedly created a website against Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp. In the complaint, it’s alleged Keller’s adult son was paid $207 on Feb. 1 for reimbursement of a web domain, thus making him an “authorized agent.”

The Ohio Elections Commission staff confirmed the seven-member bipartisan board found no violation when it convened this morning.