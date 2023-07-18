No tornado in Butler County despite weather siren activation Monday

The Butler County Sheriff said despite a weather siren going off throughout the county on Monday evening during severe weather, no tornadic activity occurred.
A trained weather spotter saw a possible funnel cloud in Monroe. “To err on the side of caution, Butler County activated the weather sirens,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Tuesday.
It was later determined there was not tornado, though thousands were without power for a short time through the storms that blew through the region.
