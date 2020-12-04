No new southwest counties go purple Level 4, Butler County still Level 3 in latest Ohio update

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 4,814 total ICU admissions related to the virus in Ohio, according to ODH. Thirty-three admissions were reported in the last day.

Dr. Andy Thomas, chief clinical officer of Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, said one-third of the patients in ICU have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and in rural counties that percentage is closer to 50 to 60.

He said those percentages are “not sustainable” and hospital officials are facing “difficult decisions” about whether to delay non-emergency surgeries. He said hospitals may also be forced to transfer patients to other medical facilities.

Hospitals don’t have the ability to increase the bed capacity in their intensive care units because they require “very specialized staff” and equipment, Thomas said.

DeWine announced Ohio’s seven-day average positivity rate rose to 15.4 percent on Thursday.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said the positivity rate is “really bad news” and every Ohioan should be “really worried” by the numbers.

“Ohio is in a tornado,” he said. “It’s a wake up call and should be a call to action” to wear masks and take other precautions to stem the spread of the virus

DeWine said he will announce Friday details about who will be first in line for COVID-19 vaccinations. He said Ohio, with a population of 11.7 million, expects the first shipment of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to number about 98,000. He also said Walgreens and CVS will handle administering vaccinations to residents of nursing homes and other group-living settings.

Meanwhile, a Butler County ZIP code recorded the most coronavirus cases of any area in Ohio in the past two weeks, according to ODH. In Tuesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 589 cases in the past two weeks, which was No. 1 in Ohio.

Four other Butler County ZIP codes — 45013, 45069, 45014 and 45044 — were all in the Top 27 in the state.

Here’s a look at those ZIP codes and their recent cases.

45011: 589 cases in the past two weeks, No. 1 in Ohio

45013: 421 cases in the past two weeks, No. 11 in Ohio

45069: 367 cases in the past two weeks, No. 22 in Ohio

45014: 360 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 26 in Ohio

45044: 360 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 26 in Ohio