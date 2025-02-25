No injuries in Madison Twp. fire, but business a complete loss

Black smoke could be seen for miles and area departments, including Trenton and St. Clair Twp., responded as mutual aid.

Madison Twp. Fire Chief Kent Hall told WCPO, our news partner, that the building is a “complete loss.”

Hall said the loss estimate is going to be high, “several million dollars.”

Cause of the fire is under investigation, but initial reports were a propane torch being used in the building malfunctioned, according to officials.