No injuries in Madison Twp. fire, but business a complete loss

Updated 16 minutes ago
Multiple fire departments were on the scene for hours Monday fighting a large fire the destroyed an automotive repair business in Madison Twp. but there were no injuries, according to officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6600 block of Georgetown Lane about 11:45 a.m. to a business listed as Bentley’s Complete Auto Service and found a blaze throughout the large garage. All employees were were able to escape safely.

Black smoke could be seen for miles and area departments, including Trenton and St. Clair Twp., responded as mutual aid.

Madison Twp. Fire Chief Kent Hall told WCPO, our news partner, that the building is a “complete loss.”

Hall said the loss estimate is going to be high, “several million dollars.”

Cause of the fire is under investigation, but initial reports were a propane torch being used in the building malfunctioned, according to officials.

