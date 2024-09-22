No. 17 Notre Dame drops Miami to 0-3

“We’ve done a lot of good things,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “So we have to kind of hone in because you always want to play your strengths well.”

Miami led 3-0 on Dom Dzioban’s 26-yard field goal with 12:32 to play in the second quarter.

But it could’ve been more.

Notre Dame muffed a punt after Miami’s first possession of the game. The RedHawks recovered just outside the red zone and Brett Gabbert hit Cade McDonald on a 21-yard completion to the Notre Dame 5. But a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage ended up in the hands of Irish defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka for an interception.

Another first-half Miami drive ended on downs at the Notre Dame 36.

“I really love the way we came out,” Martin said. “We had a chance. You play these games, you have to jump on them and take advantage of your opportunities.

“It should be a two-score advantage for us. They’re (Notre Dame) kind of sleepwalking through it a little bit. It’s hard if you’re at Notre Dame and you’re playing Miami of Ohio. Those kids didn’t get recruited by Miami of Ohio.”

Notre Dame took the lead with 3:33 left before halftime when quarterback Riley Leonard capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive. After forcing a Miami punt, Leonard then launched a 38-yard TD pass to Beaux Collins to make it 14-3 at halftime.

Notre Dame finished with 270 yards rushing and 158 yards passing. Leonard credited the defense with keeping the game close early.

“I think obviously, with the way the defense plays, that takes a lot of pressure off us as an offense,” Leonard said. “We would go out there and maybe take risks and play freely, because we know we have such a great defense that will complement our game if we were to make a mistake. And then up front with the offensive line. I thought they did an outstanding job.”

Jeremiyah Love scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter and Leonard added a 50-yard TD scamper with 5:39 left for Notre Dame (3-1).

Gabbert finished 14-of-35 for 119 yards and two interceptions. Miami rushed for 110 yards.

(The Associated Press contributed)