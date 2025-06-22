Night event at Rentschler Forest park to teach outdoor skills

The June 28 event is designed to kick off summer with hands-on nature exploration, outdoor skills, and campfire fun, all part of the nationwide Great American Campout initiative.

This is the second year for the event at MetroParks. Last year, it was held at Sebald MetroPark.

“We are carrying on the tradition of the Great American Campout that happens every summer, and it’s a push to get families outside, enjoying nature,” Arnold said. “We’re using it as a way to spark interest in nature for families in the backyard of their local MetroPark all the way to their very own backyard. So, we have a lot of things planned that are fun but also linked to nature.”

It’s all about accessing nature and becoming more comfortable with the nature around you, he said.

There will be a practice birding area set up, for example, so guests can learn to use binoculars and experience a test faux birding site. Participants can also practice bird calls.

A few of the chickens from Chrisholm Farmstead will be on site. Experts will answer questions about raising poultry in your own backyard and they’ll explain how to do it.

“I’m most thrilled to see families getting out and learning new skills or hobbies that they haven’t tried before,” Arnold said. “I also love that we are partnering with others in the community.”

The event will be held from 7:30-10 p.m. at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, GE Condo Shelter. The cost is $5 per person; and free for children under age 2. Advance registration is required. To learn more, and to register, visit www.YourMetroParks.net.

Highlights include sun and moon-gazing with the Cincinnati Astronomical Society, a guided night hike through the forest, DIY maker stations with boomerangs and pop bottle rockets guests can create, meet-and-greets with native animals, and even “walking s’mores” by the campfire.

Guests can also learn about fossil/creeking identification as well as tips for upcycling and recycling at home.

Throughout the evening, participants can visit the various activity stations.

“We want it to be a sampling of entry-level ways to get into these activities,” Arnold said. “It’s a sampler of fun things to do during the summer. You can do them at the parks, or even in your own backyard.”