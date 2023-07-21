Nicc and Norm’s Tavern to celebrate 1 year in Hamilton on Saturday

There’s a party at Nicc and Norm’s Tavern on Saturday as they celebrate the establishment’s one-year anniversary.

The Tavern, which opened on Aug. 1 last year at 1483 Millville Ave., will have food trucks, a dozen vendors, a bike rally, a bike competition, live music, and a raffle for a 2007 Super Glide motorcycle. Pizza Chef next door is involved, and so is Ace Hardware across the street as they’ve allowed them to use some of their parking lot for the day-long party, said bar owner Nicc Meece.

The party starts at noon on Saturday.

“It’s a pretty amazing thing,” Meece said to be open for a year. “We’re very excited because we feel like we got our name out there, and people have been able to come and see what we’re doing here locally, and they know that we’re a good establishment that people feel safe and comfortable.”

The motorcycle raffle, for which tickets are $50 each, are limited to 200 tickets.

Hamilton is a special place for Meece, not just that her family’s from the city, but also because the Norm in Nicc and Norm’s is a tribute to her dad, Norm Mize, who died a couple of years ago. He used to run a bar, and ride a Harley-Davidson.

“So a lot of this stuff is kind of associated with my dad, but all my family is based here,” she said. “I’ve been here since I’ve been 15 and it’s a great community and network that’s been here.”

Hopefully, by the end of the year, Meece said she can get her second establishment up and running, Nicc and Norm’s Sidecar Bar at 221 S. B St. They had plans to open before now, but there had been construction delays for various reasons, including supply chain issues.

“We would have thought maybe by the fall,” she said of the opening, “but it depends on how quickly everything’s going. We’re down to metal fabrications.”

The metal fabrication is for the roof and as soon as that roof gets on, Meece said, “we actually have pretty much everything else set and ready to go. That’s kind of been the ongoing problem for about three months.”

But there are also the issues that come with an old building. The Sidecar Bar will be at a two-story 1859-built home with nearly 2,200 square feet inside.

“This was such an old building, and we’ve had to do several revisions,” Meece said. “Because once you have the engineers want it one way and then the contractors come in and say it needs to be done another way, conversations need to happen.”