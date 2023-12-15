New West Chester restaurant has a ‘show’ for customers

Owner Amy Zheng has been working in the restaurant business for 15 years and always hoped to open her own place.

“It is my first time opening a restaurant,” Zheng said. “I’ve worked in hibachi restaurants for a while and wanted to open my own restaurant.”

The full service location seats approximately 150 people, has a full bar with liquor and beer and features three hibachi chefs.

“We have the hibachi chefs cooking and putting on a show for the customers,” Zheng said. “The food is very fresh, and with the hibachi, you can see everything being prepared in front of you.”

The hibachi chefs prepare the entrees at a grill surrounded by a U-shaped table where customers are seated with a close up view of the cooking process.

“The most popular menu items are the hibachi steak, chicken and the combination filet mignon,” Zheng said. “We also have sushi. Both cooked rolls and raw rolls.”

The Asami roll features tuna tempura, asparagus and is topped with salmon, yellowtail white tuna and eel. Another popular roll is the Ohio roll featuring eel, cream cheese and spicy tuna that is then deep fried and topped with eel sauce.

“We make all of the sushi fresh every day,” Zheng said.

You can choose from vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, calamari, salmon or lobster for the hibachi dinner and there are combinations if you’d like to mix it up.

Asami is open seven days a week.

Asami Hibachi and Sushi Bar

Where: 8146 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester 45069

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Online: www.asamioh.com