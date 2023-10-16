New trial dates set for 2 men charged in West Chester gang-related fatal shooting last fall

Trials scheduled to begin this fall have been continued for two Cincinnati men charged with aggravated murder and other felony charges involving a fatal shooting in West Chester Twp. in October 2022.

Robert J. Morris and Garreontai A. Holmes were indicted by a grand jury in February in the slaying of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was found in his car, shot multiple times, at Meadow Ridge Apartments. He was transported to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died.

Holmes was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday morning, where Judge Greg Stephens granted a continuance of his trial that was scheduled to begin later this month. Holmes’ trial was rescheduled for Feb. 5.

Explore Trial date set for man charged with murder in shooting death of Middletown woman

Morris’ trial earlier was scheduled to begin Monday, but it was continued in June to Dec. 12. That trial is also in Stephens’ courtroom.

Both men are being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $3 million bond.

Police were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive and found Sanders fatally wounded in a vehicle, according to Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.

Morris, 21, is also charged with felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang and having weapons under disability in addition to aggravated murder.

Holmes, 22, is also charged with felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang in addition to aggravated murder.

Included in the aggravated murder charge are specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of a crime and that it was equipped with a silencer or muffler, according to the indictment.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the firearm used was equipped with a “switch” that adapted the handgun to be fully automatic, meaning it allowed the weapon to continue to fire at a high rate of speed as long as the trigger is pressed.

Gmoser said the homicide was gang-related.