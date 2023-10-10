New testimony against ex-Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld could seal his fate at sentencing hearing

Once a rising political star, PG Sittenfeld now faces up to 41 months in prison when a federal judge sentences him on Tuesday in a public corruption sting that netted three Cincinnati City Council members since 2020.

The sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole is set to begin at 1 p.m. Several high-profile business and nonprofit leaders will likely testify about Sittenfeld’s heavy-handed fundraising tactics as prosecutors attempt to show a pattern of behavior which they believe warrants a lengthy prison sentence.

“This was not a single event, one-off deal, or momentary lapse in judgment … This is not faithful public service or even ‘politics as usual’—this is corruption,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum, which promises to call additional witnesses to testify.

Chris Cicchinelli, CEO of Pure Romance; David Spaulding, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction; and Jeff Berding, co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, were some recognizable names on the witness list at Sittenfeld’s trial who prosecutors never called to testify. But legal experts say they may appear at the sentencing hearing.

On Friday morning, City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld announced his support for a stadium deal to build FC Cincinnati’s home in the West End.

“Even prior to the indictment Sittenfeld had a reputation … as being a very, very aggressive fundraiser. I know individuals who felt that the way he approached them wasn’t proper,” said former prosecutor Steve Goodin, who passed reforms during his tenure on Cincinnati City Council to curb contributions from people who had pending business at City Hall.

Sittenfeld’s three-week trial captivated the region, with the courtroom filled on most days with his supporters and family, law clerks and lawyers, media and even a federal judge came to watch Sittenfeld on the witness stand.

Experts predict that his sentencing hearing will be just as crowded.

“If everybody who was there … for the trial shows up, that’s going to be a packed courtroom,” said Northern Kentucky University law professor Ken Katkin who attended Sittenfeld’s trial.

A jury found Sittenfeld guilty on one charge of bribery and one charge of attempted extortionfor taking $20,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents who were posing as developers and asking for help on a Downtown project.

Prosecutors want Sittenfeld to spend 33 to 41 months in prison. Sittenfeld is asking for house arrest and community service, in part, he said because of the uniqueness of his case.

“It’s actually impossible to find another situation in any bribery conviction where all of the so-called bribes were properly disclosed, properly reported and never converted to personal use or improperly spent,” Katkin said, noting that Sittenfeld never pocketed the money.

While Katkin believes Sittenfeld has a good chance of overturning his conviction on appeal and thinks the case could ultimately end up in the U.S. Supreme Court, for now, he thinks prison is unavoidable.

“I think the judge is going to feel obligated to sentence him to some prison time,” Katkin said. “I think a year or something like that is about as low as the judge is going to go.”

Former councilman Jeff Pastor faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced later this year, after pleading guilty to honest services wire fraud in a separate scheme.

Pastor was accused of taking $55,000 in bribes, and a luxury weekend trip to Miami on a private plane, in exchange for votes on two development deals.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott sentenced former council member Tamaya Dennard to 18 months in prison in 2020, after she pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud for accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to exchange her votes for money. She served roughly a year of that prison sentence, followed by several months of house arrest.

Goodin predicts that Sittenfeld will get a lengthier prison sentence than his former colleagues because he went to trial and still has not accepted responsibility for his crimes.

“The number one way a criminal defendant in federal court obtains a more lenient sentence is by accepting responsibility and trying to make amends for what they did,” said Goodin, who read Sittenfeld’s 75-page sentencing memorandum and didn’t see any remorse.

“His acceptance of responsibility here is so hollow and so lacking and so scripted, that it doesn’t really in my mind count as an acceptance of responsibility,” Goodin said. “He’s leaving his greatest argument on the table. All the stuff about what a great high school student he was is really beside the point.”

The majority of Sittenfeld’s lengthy memo detailed his successes from an elementary school talent show, to standing up to bullies in high school, through his election as class president at Princeton University, and his weekly men’s Bible study as a Marshall Scholar at Oxford University.

It described his success as the youngest person ever elected to Cincinnati City Council in 2011, at age 27. The memo quoted support letters from prominent Cincinnatians such as former mayor Mark Mallory, former councilman Chris Seelbach, police officers and former prosecutors, and former journalists such as Deb Dixon and Jay Hanselman.

“P.G. was charged in late November 2020. He has spent almost three years under indictment and as a defendant. Soon after his indictment, he … voluntarily withdrew from the campaign in which he was widely expected to become Cincinnati’s next mayor – a crushing and shocking turn of events after devoting his entire adult life to various forms of public service,” according to the memo.

Other letters of support came from the preschool teacher of Sittenfeld’s older son, and his sister, best-selling author Curtis Sittenfeld, who wrote, , “P.G is the primary in-person helper for our widowed 75-year-old mother,” which includes getting her to and from medical appointments, and “household tasks for her such as going to the grocery store when the weather is bad, helping her if she has Internet problems or when her printer is finicky.”

But legal experts say this good behavior won’t matter to the judge as he decides on a sentence.

“I don’t think the character issue will be the most important issue although it will probably be the one that takes up the most time at the sentencing hearing,” said Katkin, who believes the most important legal issues will be: the dollar amount of the bribes, whether Sittenfeld gets an enhancement for being a public official, and whether he should get a lighter sentence because of good character.

“The 25 or 30 pages where he gave good character evidence, I think that will be much less effective,” Katkin said. “Almost any elected official, they are an elected official because many people like them and so almost anyone is going to be able to produce something like that.”

Prosecutors will also argue that Sittenfeld deserves a hefty prison sentence to deter others from committing future acts of public corruption. Especially since there have been so many public corruption cases in the federal courthouse in Cincinnati over the past two years.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black sentenced former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to 20 years in prison earlier this summer, after a jury convicted him in the largest public corruption scheme in state history.

“In a case like this, general deterrence is a big deal,” Goodin said. “This activity - whether it be from Tamaya Dennard or Jeff Pastor or Larry Householder - it does undermine people’s faith in their government systems and it does encourage this kind of cynicism that is bad for government overall.”

If the judge does sentence Sittenfeld to prison, he is also asking to remain free while his case winds its way through the appeals process, which could take two to three years.

Goodin said this is unlikely: “They always ask that and that is rarely granted these days.”

Black ordered U.S. Marshals to take Householder and his co-defendant, former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, immediately into custody from the courtroom. Both spent two months in the Butler County Jail before being transferred to prison.

“I think he would have been much better off trying to negotiate a plea bargain up front. There was clear evidence of quid pro quo in this case. He may not agree. He will probably go to his grave decrying his innocence,” Goodin said.

Sittenfeld turned down a plea deal that could have exposed him to as much as 2 years in prison or as little as probation.