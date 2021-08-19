New Preble County brew pub from father-son team breaks ground

A long-awaited spot to grab a local cold one in Preble County has finally broken ground.
Lost Railroad Brewhaus broke ground Wednesday morning at 450 Western Avenue in Lewisburg as the $2.4 million project gets underway.
The brew pub is bringing to life a dream of father-son team, Richard and Adam Ewing.
“Tapping into the German heritage held by Richard Ewing’s wife, the menu at Lost Railroad Brewhaus will have an ‘authentic in every way’ German flair, with a family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy a meal with their favorite beverage,” according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re thrilled to support the vision of these entrepreneurs who truly took their passion and ran with it. Adam and Richard have been working on this project for a long time, and it’s exciting to see it come to fruition,” said Holly Allen, vice president of marketing & communication, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “Lost Railroad Brewhaus will be an asset to Lewisburg, and the Dayton region as a whole.”
Once completed, the 10,000-square-foot brewery will be furnished with wooden tables hand-made by the Ewings. About half of the facility’s space will be used for service, while the rest will be used for beer production.
“We visited some brew pubs and thought, ‘We can do this,’ so we started the journey,” said Richard Ewing.
People are encouraged to follow Lost Railroad’s progress at lostrailroadbrewhaus.com.