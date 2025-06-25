New ‘phenomenal’ Barnitz Stadium field turf installed

The new, $750,000 synthetic turf field was just rolled out and secured into place and features a state-of-the-art underlying pad designed to lessen the chances of Middletown High School football players – and other city school athletes – suffering potentially dangerous concussions.

“Safety, pride, and progress — the new turf at Barnitz is a win on all fronts for the Middies,” said Deborah Houser, superintendent of the 10-school district that enrolls close to 6,000 students.

“From Friday night lights to daily practices, this upgrade shows our commitment to excellence in every play, every step, every game. The new turf isn’t just about appearance — it’s about performance and safety,” said Houser.

The new field – done up with bright graphic designs highlighting Middletown’s famed “Middie Man” and “Middie Pride” logos – also features the GMC conference logo, one of southwest Ohio’s most powerful prep sports leagues including fellow Butler County-based Lakota West and East, Fairfield and Hamilton high schools.

Middletown High School Head Football Coach Kali Jones recently took a personal tour of new field and described it as “phenomenal.”

“It’s unique and I like,” said Jones. “The highlights with the Middie symbol, Middie Man and then the GMC logo all highlight a lot of things when it comes to our school and our conference.”

“Right now, it’s the best in the GMC and one of the best fields in the state.”

After the finishing touches of the installation are complete, Coach Jones plans to soon unveil to the football team as practices start up in July.

Jones said he expects the new playing surface to be bouncier and softer than the old turf, which had worn out after more than a decade of use.

“Usually, a new surface is a fast surface so we’re excited to get out there on it and get to work putting together a product the Middletown community can be proud of.”

The new playing surface’s $750,000 cost is being paid for through the school system’s permanent improvement fund, which state law allows for school districts’ facilities upgrades, renovations and replacements of buildings and other infrastructure.

Chris Urso, president of the Middletown Board of Education, said both the visual attractiveness and safety features of the new field are welcomed.

“Over the past 20 years, our community has generously invested in our facilities. Our goal is to carefully manage and maintain these resources so that future generations of Middies can continue to enjoy them,” said Urso.

“The new field turf replaces a surface that had reached the end of its functional life. And while the new turf is visually striking, its greater value lies in the improved safety it offers—featuring fewer sewn seams and advanced cushioning technology that better absorbs player impact.”

The first sporting event on the new field will be Middletown’s season-opening football game against Troy High School on Aug. 22.