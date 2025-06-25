New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer

Henderson was killed on May 2 while directing traffic outside of the University of Cincinnati’s graduation ceremony. Prosecutors say he was intentionally hit by 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr.

The legislation aims to mandate the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for adult offenders convicted of killing individuals in these protected roles, according to a Ohio House of Representative press release.

Specifically, the legislation states if “the offender had reasonable cause to know or knew to be a first responder or military member as so defined, and it was the offender’s specific purpose to kill a first responder or military member as so defined.”

“Our first responders should be able to do their jobs without fear of violent retaliation,” Abrams said in the press release. “And the families of deceased first responders shouldn’t have to go through the stress and grief of wondering whether or not the parole board will keep their loved ones’ murderer behind bars.”

The legislation awaits a bill number and House committee assignment.