New Miami’s Village Food Pantry, serving 300 families a week, gets $10K grant from GM

The two $10,000 General Motors grants are the largest lump sums the pantry has received, Reed said, and they supplement the monthly donations from residents and smaller grants the pantry gets from Butler County and United Way. Reed, who’s tasked with the pantry’s accounting, said the patchwork funding has covered rent, utilities and food despite growing demand.

It’s also allowed the pantry to expand its services. Earlier this year, Benson and the Village Pantry began directly delivering food to those at Hamilton’s YWCA domestic violence shelter — saving those folks the hassle of taking several taxis to get to and from the pantry’s New Miami location.

“This continually evolves,” Reed said. “We’ll just help anybody, is basically what happens here. It’s safer for us to take food and things to them on a weekly basis than it is for them to come to us.”

The pantry, which Reed said “will never turn anyone away that needs food,” served 275 families Wednesday during its regular drive-through food drive, which runs from 4 to 6:50 p.m. every Wednesday.