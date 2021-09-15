Deadline today to approve new maps for Ohio House, Senate districts

The commission reconvened at 10:41 a.m. today, and Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, immediately called for a recess until 3 p.m. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, asked co-chair House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, to explain to the public why the commission was recessing.

“We will be recessing so that we can continue some consultations that are going on,” Cupp said. Those consultations were on finalizing the map “as well as any changes that might be considered in the interim,” he said. The group recessed without further objection.