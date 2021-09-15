Deadline today to approve new maps for Ohio House, Senate districts

The Ohio Redistricting Commission faces a deadline today to approve new maps for state legislative districts.
The commission reconvened at 10:41 a.m. today, and Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, immediately called for a recess until 3 p.m. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, asked co-chair House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, to explain to the public why the commission was recessing.
“We will be recessing so that we can continue some consultations that are going on,” Cupp said. Those consultations were on finalizing the map “as well as any changes that might be considered in the interim,” he said. The group recessed without further objection.
The commission faces a midnight deadline to approve new maps for state House and Senate districts, under a constitutional amendment Ohio voters approved in 2015 establishing a new redistricting process.
At the commission’s last hearing for public comment on Tuesday, members hinted that negotiations were ongoing for a compromise amendment to the Republican-produced map being used as the basis for deliberations. The Republican map proposal would maintain or perhaps increase the party’s supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly.
A rival Democratic proposal would not eliminate the Republican edge, but would bring the number of “safe” districts for each party closer to the state’s overall partisan split of roughly 54% Republican and 46% Democrat, while leaving a number of districts competitive.
The commission includes five Republicans and two Democrats. Under the new rules, if members approve maps on a party-line vote they must be redone in four years. If a proposal is supported by the two Democrats as well as two Republicans, the resulting district maps would be in force for the next decade.