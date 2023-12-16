New Latin American inspired restaurant opens in West Chester: ‘Nothing like it around here.’

The location is directly next to the AMC West Chester movie theater in the Streets of West Chester area.

“We like to be close to where people can walk to and from the movie theater,” Taylor said. “It is a place for date-night fine dining.”

The King Corona is the latest restaurant idea from the group that owns more than 40 restaurants, including Sonora Seafood Steak Bar and Grill and 19 El Rancho Grande locations in Southwest Ohio.

“We don’t have a brand that is high end like this,” Taylor said. “We wanted to be the next high-end brand for the restaurant chain. We are trying to bring different styles and appeals to this restaurant.”

The menu features Argentinian inspired empanadas, steak, lobster, shrimp and ceviche.

“It is Latin American cuisine, and we use high-end ingredients,” Taylor said. “The menu is authentic homemade dishes.”

There are other unique items on the menu like the Black Bison King Burger, which is a bison hamburger topped with smashed avocado, smoked gouda cheese, a signature tartar aioli and crispy onions.

The full service restaurant is 4,000 square feet and features a full bar offering top-shelf tequila, liquor and an assortment of other drinks.

A second King Corona location is planned to open next year in the Spooky Nook complex in Hamilton.

King Corona Latin Kitchen Cantina

Where: 9421 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Online: www.kingcoronalatinkitchen.com