New Hamilton cafe Early Berds focuses on classic American cuisine with a healthy twist

Breakfast options at the new eatery range from eggs‑and‑potatoes plates to breakfast tacos and several omelets. Additional choices include eggs Benedict, avocado toast, breakfast bowls, yogurt and a rotating muffin.

A separate sandwich section adds items like a hot‑honey bagel sandwich and a BLT‑style option with a poached egg and hollandaise. Sweet dishes include tiramisu French toast, traditional French toast and pancakes with optional toppings. A la carte sides cover biscuits and gravy, potatoes, eggs, breakfast meats, and fruit.

Fitzwater said he’s aiming to create a European café vibe with a focus on healthier, classic American breakfasts.

Lunch options include BLT and grilled cheese with optional add-ons, plus a turkey club, a grilled chicken salad and a “soup of the moment.”

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He said his grandfather, Dave Uhl, assisted every step of the way from tearing it down and building it up, from putting the floors down to hanging the sign up.

“I am eternally grateful to and for him,” Fitzwater said. “Without him I would not have been able to do this.”

A kids menu offers pancakes, French toast and a “Lil Berds Breakfast” featuring one egg, plus bacon or sausage and a side of potatoes.

Beverages include everything from coffee, espresso, cortado, latte, cappuccino, Americano, hot chocolate and tea, to Coca Cola products, milk, chocolate milk, orange juice and apple juice.

“Coffee we get from a local coffee roaster in downtown Cincinnati called Deeper Roots Coffee,” Fitzwater said.

Hours for Early Berds Cafe & Coffee are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.