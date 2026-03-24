New Hamilton cafe Early Berds focuses on classic American cuisine with a healthy twist

Early Berds Cafe & Coffee owner Logan Fitzwater (right) and his grandfather, Dave Uhl (left) pose for a photo at the new business at 202 N. Third St. in Hamilton. The breakfast and brunch restaurant serves American cuisine and aims to create a European café vibe. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

Early Berds Cafe & Coffee owner Logan Fitzwater (right) and his grandfather, Dave Uhl (left) pose for a photo at the new business at 202 N. Third St. in Hamilton. The breakfast and brunch restaurant serves American cuisine and aims to create a European café vibe. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF
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Breakfast and brunch restaurant Early Berds Cafe & Coffee recently opened at 202 N. Third St. in Hamilton on the edge of German Village.

Owned by native Hamiltonian Logan Fitzwater, 23, a 2021 Badin High School graduate whose restaurant education includes working for his stepfather, Matt Berding, owner of Berd’s Grill & Bar in Fairfield.

Breakfast options at the new eatery range from eggs‑and‑potatoes plates to breakfast tacos and several omelets. Additional choices include eggs Benedict, avocado toast, breakfast bowls, yogurt and a rotating muffin.

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The Bee Sting Bagel at Early Berds Cafe & Coffee features hot honey bacon on an everything bagel, topped with egg and jalapeno cream cheese. The new business at 202 N. Third St. in Hamilton is open daily for breakfast and brunch. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

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A separate sandwich section adds items like a hot‑honey bagel sandwich and a BLT‑style option with a poached egg and hollandaise. Sweet dishes include tiramisu French toast, traditional French toast and pancakes with optional toppings. A la carte sides cover biscuits and gravy, potatoes, eggs, breakfast meats, and fruit.

Fitzwater said he’s aiming to create a European café vibe with a focus on healthier, classic American breakfasts.

Lunch options include BLT and grilled cheese with optional add-ons, plus a turkey club, a grilled chicken salad and a “soup of the moment.”

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Early Berds Cafe & Coffee opened at 202 N. Third St. in Hamilton on March 13. The seven-day-a-week breakfast and brunch restaurant aims to create a European café vibe. ERIC SCHWARTZBERG/STAFF

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He said his grandfather, Dave Uhl, assisted every step of the way from tearing it down and building it up, from putting the floors down to hanging the sign up.

“I am eternally grateful to and for him,” Fitzwater said. “Without him I would not have been able to do this.”

A kids menu offers pancakes, French toast and a “Lil Berds Breakfast” featuring one egg, plus bacon or sausage and a side of potatoes.

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Beverages include everything from coffee, espresso, cortado, latte, cappuccino, Americano, hot chocolate and tea, to Coca Cola products, milk, chocolate milk, orange juice and apple juice.

“Coffee we get from a local coffee roaster in downtown Cincinnati called Deeper Roots Coffee,” Fitzwater said.

Hours for Early Berds Cafe & Coffee are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

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About the Author

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Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.