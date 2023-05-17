New Hamilton business ready to make Main Street frosty

Why Florida?

“Because there’s nothing like that here unless you go on vacation to a Destin or Miami,” said Kei Gregory. “You just don’t get those experiences (in Ohio). Right now, you can come to 102 Main St. and get a beach experience, a beach vibe.”

But The Frost on the Go, just like The Frost Factory locations, offer kid-friendly, non-alcoholic slushies. And all of the slushies are hand-crafted made with real fruit, said Gregory Ryan.

“Everything’s made in-house,” he said, adding that some flavors will also change with the season.

The Frost on the Go, though, isn’t just a slushie shop as they offer a full bar, complete with well drinks and beers on tap.

The Gregory brothers are beginning to invest into the community as they’re sponsoring sports organizations and have joined the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. They’re also aligning with the Hamilton Amusement Hospitality Association and Main Street Area Association, a pair of business-focused community organizations.

“We’re just getting started,” said Ryan Gregory. “We’re in the beginning stages, but being more involved is definitely in the plans.”

Also in the plans is growth.

“We’re from Butler County. We just want to stay local. One, maybe two more. Maybe even three if the opportunity presents itself,” Ryan Gregory said.

They got into the slushie business after Kei Gregory and his wife visited a slushie place while in Dallas for an AAU tournament. The visited what he called “a hole in the wall” bar.

“We liked the concept, we liked the idea of it, so we went with the concept of frozen drinks, but we wanted to make it more upscale,” Kei Gregory said.

The Gregory brothers opened up the bar for a friends and family preview last week, and their goal is longevity.

“We want to be a staple in the community,” Ryan Gregory said, adding they expect nothing less than what they’ve seen in Liberty Twp. and downtown Cincinnati.

“We’re a destination location,” Kei Gregory said. “We’re a brand. Everyone knows about us in the community.”

THE FROST ON THE GO

The Frost on the Go is set to open at noon on Friday and a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m.

Hours may alter in the future depending on the community’s response, but for now, they are: