New Hamilton business has ‘eclectic’ entertainment, from axe-throwing to Pac-Man

Hamilton’s next entertainment venue is ready for people to enjoy.

The Main Circuit, 429 Main Street, is an eclectic collection of entertainment options. From old-school video games to new-school virtual reality games, owner Jim Reddy said he has something for every member of a family. There are also axe-throwing and dart boards, both of which will see leagues form.

And while the kids are playing one of the several virtual reality games, parents could “spend some time at the bar and grab a beer.” Or one of the moonshine cocktails.

Reddy said while the phrase “something for the whole family” may seem ubiquitous for many entertainment businesses, he means it. There are games that are straight out of an ‘80s or ‘90s arcade, such as Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and NBA Jam, as well as classic games including soft-tip dart boards, skee-ball, pop-a-shot, air hockey and foosball.

Games will be kept as inexpensive as possible, where many are $1 to play, said Reddy.

Axe-throwing games will be rented for a half-hour or hour time frames and will be limited to four people per lane.

“There’s just a certain satisfaction of sticking an axe,” said Reddy on the game designed for adults, or 14 and older if accompanied by a paying adult. “Between the physical elements and the skill involved, I think it’s a nice challenge for anybody. It’s a good place to get rid of some of your stress.”

Virtual reality games must be reserved, which is for a half-hour session for The VR Experience and 45 minutes to an hour sessions for one of the VR escape rooms.

Reddy said “the gem” of the facility is the virtual reality escape rooms built for 3- to 6-players.

“It takes you into a different world and you’re there for about 45 minutes to an hour trying to figure out how to get out of one room and into the next, and finally beat the game,” he said. “It’s pretty intense.”

“There’s no possible way you’re not going to leave smiling,” he said.

To book an axe-throwing lane or one of the virtual reality games, visit themaincircuit.com.

How to go

What: The Main Circuit

Where: Corner of Main and F streets in Hamilton

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and noon to midnight on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.