New furniture store to open in Lindenwald

Shaun and Jessica Cummins are all in on their new furniture store in Lindenwald, and that’s not a figurative statement.

Call it a statement of fate and faith.

When they decided they were leaving, they went for a drive to look for a spot. They were headed toward Fairfield when the old C&J Roofing location at 2960 Dixie Highway in Hamilton caught their eye. A “For Rent” sign was in the window.

The couple downsized, selling their home and moved in with family. The proceeds from their house went into opening the business.

But they trust their skills as Shaun worked 20 years at Jay’s Furniture and Jessica 14 years. The knowledge of the business is rooted in them.

“We have total confidence,” said Shaun. “We’ve been doing this for so long that we know what we’re doing.”

It may not be the traditional way to open a business, but they believe it’s their recipe for success.

“We’re going to make it work,” said Jessica. “You take a pinch of this, you take a pinch of that from where you’ve worked and you put it all together and make it work. I’m thankful for the people I’ve worked under for so many years, just to be able to be as educated as we are.”

The Cummins’ believed “it was time to do our own thing,” Shaun said, not long after the former Jay’s Furniture owners retired. They brought on their friend and former Jay’s employee Anthony Utterback, and had friends and family lend hands to help them get started.

“Most of the city of Hamilton is our family,” Jessica said.

The couple said they’re happy to have found a location in Hamilton, which is Shaun’s hometown.

“Hamilton has prospered a lot,” said Shaun. “There are new businesses everywhere, murals everywhere. It’s cool to be a part of rebuilding Hamilton.”

The S&J’s Furniture and Mattress sign is set to be installed soon

More details

S&J’s Furniture and Mattress will open shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday. Their hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.