New fire chief talks about what’s next for Middletown

The Butler County native started with Middletown Division of Fire in 2002, and has held the roles of squadperson, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief. With this new position, though, Wright has big goals. “We’re in a big transition right now, between senior membership, junior membership, with retirees and stuff, myself included,” Wright said. There will be a focus on personnel professional development to “prepare” the department for the future and “remain successful,” he said. Recently, Middletown fire has seen some changes, with two new firehouses — headquarters and Station 82 — opening in May and the purchase of a $1.5 million fire engine and ladder for developing East End coverage. An additional two new firehouses, Stations 81 and 85, are expected to open this summer.

Coming in at a time like this, Wright said, is “overwhelming and exciting.”

He said the support of the community and city administration has been vital.

“(I’m) really walking in at a great time, the moral in the department is through the roof. Everyone’s excited to be here,” he said.

Though the department had issues in the past with recruitment, Wright said they are seeing a change.

“People want to come work for Middletown fire department,” he said.

Though employment numbers are slightly down because of retirements, the department is in the hiring process of four firefighters. Numbers will then be back to the full staffing of 84. Since Wright joined the department, he has seen significant changes, including layoffs and low staffing per shift, but it’s on a “rebound.” “It’s very exciting to see the city, the East End developing, the buy in of the community...it just shows the support with these stations,” he said. East End coverage will be a “big focus,” and one of Wright’s goals is to update the strategic plan for the department. Long term, Wright would like to add a fifth firehouse to the city. “That would be a huge, huge goal of mine,” he said.

Fire Chief Tom Snively retires this month after taking on the role in September 2022. “Chief Snively has done a tremendous job,” Wright said. Wright has a focus on emergency medical services (EMS) and held a role within EMS Operations. He also played a major role in the fire department receiving the Ohio State of Life Award for life-saving efforts. He holds many certifications and recently completed the Ohio Fire Executive program, a 2.5-year master’s level leadership program.

Outside of work, Wright has served on the Middletown Fire Union Local 336 Golf Committee, which has raised and donated over $30,000 to support the Middie Way Baseball Program.

Wright attended Eastern Gateway Community College, where he earned a degree in fire science and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He graduated from Talawanda High School.