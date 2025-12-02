NEW DETAILS: Suspected ‘medical incident’ caused fatal Middletown crash

A man driving a white car suffered a “medical incident,” which is suspected to have caused him to crash into another vehicle, which was occupied by one female driver, according to Nelson.

After colliding with the other vehicle, the white car continued to accelerate onto the sidewalk, hitting the signs for Taco Bell and coming to a rest in front of Captain D’s.

The woman in the other vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital, and her condition was not known as of Monday evening.