NEW DETAILS: Suspected ‘medical incident’ caused fatal Middletown crash

A man is dead after a suspected “medical incident” caused him to crash into another car and accelerate onto the sidewalk on South Breiel Boulevard in Middletown, according to Police Chief Earl Nelson.
The two-vehicle crash occurred mid-day Monday, resulting in a portion of South Breiel Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard to be closed for about three hours. The road reopened 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
A man driving a white car suffered a “medical incident,” which is suspected to have caused him to crash into another vehicle, which was occupied by one female driver, according to Nelson.
After colliding with the other vehicle, the white car continued to accelerate onto the sidewalk, hitting the signs for Taco Bell and coming to a rest in front of Captain D’s.
The woman in the other vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital, and her condition was not known as of Monday evening.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
