New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases reported in Butler County?

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County have continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 1,000 cases each.
That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report.
Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 79% of the cases in the county, which totaled 10, 242 as of the newest report. There have been 135 deaths in Butler County.
A look at these numbers:
Miami students: 2,443 cases, up 1.6% from the previous week.
45011: 1,576 cases, up 13% from the previous week
45014: 1,436 cases, up 15.4% from the previous week
45044: 1,376 cases, up 18.7% from the previous week
45013: 1,158 cases, up 10.1% from the previous week
45069: 1,074 cases, up 9.4% from the previous week