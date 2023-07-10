New Butler Tech retail sales program prepping teens for careers

BUTLER COUNTY — A new Butler Tech program is selling the idea of a career in sales to local teens.

And for hundreds of participating Butler County students, they are buying idea the first-year retail sales learning track will make them a success.

The recently completed school year saw Butler Tech deploy a new training and credentialing program developed by the National Retail Federation (NRF) Foundation, called “RISE UP,” said officials with the career school system.

RISE UP, which stands for Retail Industry Skills and Education, was designed to provide individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the retail industry.

Additionally, the course allows the students to earn 12 industry credential points in a single career pathway helping students achieve success toward both graduation and a positive career future.

“The impact of RISE UP has been enormous,” said Candance Sanchez, Butler Tech’s Traveling Credential Instructor of the more than 900 area high schoolers who participated in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Students who once thought they would not be graduating are now walking across the stage and beginning their adult lives…this includes students who would not otherwise be afforded the opportunity to access credentialing opportunities through typical career tech education pipelines,” said Sanchez.

The RISE UP program is offered to students on Butler Tech campuses as well as in numerous Butler Tech partner high schools and includes a series of courses that covers customer service, sales, and operations.

The courses are available online and can be accessed from anywhere, making them convenient for the students. Once an individual completes the required courses, they can earn a credential through RISE Up which is recognized by retailers across the country, demonstrating that an individual has the skills and knowledge necessary to work in the retail industry.

A.J. Huff, spokeswoman for Butler Tech, said RISE UP is “a win-win opportunity for students.”

Students, said Huff, can “graduate with a 12 point credential, which is a pathway to graduation and the skills and resume building certification that gives them a competitive edge.”

Sanchez said “students are leaving high school feeling more prepared for the workforce. With the Rise Up program, students are also provided information on career opportunities with a direct line to Old Navy’s ONWard Program, which searches from Rise Up graduates to start on track for a managerial position.”

More information on the program is available at Butler Tech’s website.