Neighbors question Lebanon rezoning plan for new housing

Planning commissioners compared the South West Street plan to the 511 No. Broadway redevelopment, comprised of townhomes and retail under construction just north of downtown.

Lebanon wants to rezone almost 13 acres on West Main Street for new residences within walking distance of downtown. Credit: Lawrence Budd Credit: Lawrence Budd

The property owners of 363 S. West St. could not be reached, and the real estate agent listing it declined to comment on plans or the rezoning.

The rezoning would “accommodate a development that is more sustainable for the site and the surrounding neighborhood,” according to the staff report.

Two plans are part of the proposed rezoning, one using the existing building, the other razing it. Town homes, single-family homes and limited commercial uses would be permitted.

Just east is Orchard Avenue and one of the older neighborhoods in Lebanon.

During Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 planning commission meetings, no one spoke in favor of the proposed rezoning.

According to meeting minutes, Ronald Mizuk, who lives nearby, said he would be in favor of the mixed use, but opposed to fast food or bar-type of business there. Mizuk also urged the city to plan for an exit off of U.S. 42 “to keep traffic out of the neighborhood.”

Jeff Blazey, who also lives nearby, “also expressed his concern for the traffic on Orchard describing it as an ‘unenforced raceway’ and that this would only make it worse.”

In response to calls for green space, Planner Greg Orosz explained 20% of the land would be set aside for this.

Orosz explained the rezoning would prevent industrial use of the land, likely to increase truck traffic.

Jack Burns, also a nearby resident, said “once Creekside Landing is ready that they will build quickly and that the proposed piece of property will be more desirable.”