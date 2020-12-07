Neighbors question Lebanon rezoning plan for new housing

Some residents were concerned about plans to rezoning more than 12 acres for new housing and retail use within walking distance of downtown Lebanon.
On Tuesday, Lebanon City Council has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of the 12.3 acres at the southwest corner of South West Street and Cincinnati Avenue (U.S. 42) heading southwest out of Lebanon.
The rezoning, spearheaded by city staff, would designate the long-vacant light industrial site, for a mixed-use planned development.
The site sits in front of the 16-home Creekside Landing subdivision under construction on 3.9 of 20 acres and just east of a cul-de-sac in the Silverwood Farms subdivision.
“It’s a pretty landlocked area,” said Josh Allen, marketing manager for Doyle Hughes Development and Watermarks Homes, the division under which the homes are being built. Homes in the $400,000-$600,000 range should be for sale in the spring.
Planning commissioners compared the South West Street plan to the 511 No. Broadway redevelopment, comprised of townhomes and retail under construction just north of downtown.
The property owners of 363 S. West St. could not be reached, and the real estate agent listing it declined to comment on plans or the rezoning.
The rezoning would “accommodate a development that is more sustainable for the site and the surrounding neighborhood,” according to the staff report.
Two plans are part of the proposed rezoning, one using the existing building, the other razing it. Town homes, single-family homes and limited commercial uses would be permitted.
Just east is Orchard Avenue and one of the older neighborhoods in Lebanon.
During Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 planning commission meetings, no one spoke in favor of the proposed rezoning.
According to meeting minutes, Ronald Mizuk, who lives nearby, said he would be in favor of the mixed use, but opposed to fast food or bar-type of business there. Mizuk also urged the city to plan for an exit off of U.S. 42 “to keep traffic out of the neighborhood.”
Jeff Blazey, who also lives nearby, “also expressed his concern for the traffic on Orchard describing it as an ‘unenforced raceway’ and that this would only make it worse.”
In response to calls for green space, Planner Greg Orosz explained 20% of the land would be set aside for this.
Orosz explained the rezoning would prevent industrial use of the land, likely to increase truck traffic.
Jack Burns, also a nearby resident, said “once Creekside Landing is ready that they will build quickly and that the proposed piece of property will be more desirable.”