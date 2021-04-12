Power restored for nearly 1,000 in wake of Butler County truck crash

Power has been restored for nearly 1,000 customers but about 90 customers in the Port Union area remain without electricity due to a unrelated service upgrade, according to Duke Energy.
Earlier this morning a crash involving a box truck in West Chester Twp. caused a power outage for nearly 1,000 Duke Energy customers.
At approximately 8:45 a.m., a truck traveling on Dimmick Road north of Cincinnati Dayton Road crashed into an electrical pole causing a power outage.
West Chester officials did not report any injuries. They said the truck knocked out power lines connected to the pole just west of the railroad tracks that cross Dimmick Road in the southeastern corner of the township.
Dimmick Road remains closed from Wabash Avenue to Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
West Chester officials said their offices, which are within a quarter of a mile of the accident were not affected.
And Lakota School officials say none of their schools in the area have been impacted.
The 90 customers in the Port Union area of the township can expect crews to finish their work upgrading equipment and restoring power around 1 p.m., according to Duke’s website.