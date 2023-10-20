Navy jets planned for Miami University game spotted at Middletown Airport

Two Navy jets stopped at the Middletown Regional Airport on Friday morning. The F18s were there to get fuel, an airport manager told the Journal-News.

The manager said the pilots of the planes were here to “support Miami University” and other community engagement. A Miami University photographer told the Journal-News the pilots will be doing a flyover at the football game on Saturday.

Miami University plays Toledo University in Oxford at 4 p.m.

The Journal-News has reached out to a Miami spokeswoman for more information.