National Night Out events today designed to build positive police relationships

Communities throughout Butler and Warren counties are holding National Night Out events today with a goal of promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

MIDDLETOWN

The largest National Night Out event in the area, Middletown’s NNO is set for 5-9 p.m. at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave.

Last year’s NNO attracted about 5,000 people, said Police Chief David Birk.

The free event will feature K-9 demonstrations, the SWAT team, an appearance from Mr. Red from the Cincinnati Reds, CareFlight from Premier Health, Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, inflatables for the kids, Honeywell Farms Mobile Petting Zoo, Kona Ice and live entertainment from Papa Woody.

Gold Star Chili at Engle’s Corner is expected to serve about 5,000 free cheese coneys, said Hatem Shteiwi, owner of the Middletown location. This will be the 10th anniversary that Gold Star Middletown has supported the event by providing a free meal.

Birk called the support from Gold Star “remarkable.”

For the police chief, NNO is another way to build relationships with residents with children being the targeted audience. He said that relationships hopefully will continue through high school and beyond.

“Middletown takes great pride in the community,” Birk said.

From 4-8 p.m., the Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive in the park.

FAIRFIELD

The city of Fairfield Police Department is hosting National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. at 5230 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield.

There will be several food vendors, representatives from various surrounding police/government agencies, and local community exhibitors.

ROSS TWP.

Those who attend National Night Out in Ross Twp. will see police, fire, EMS and SWAT vehicles from 6-9 p.m. at 4055 Hamilton Cleves Road.

There also will be a dunking booth, Flubs Ice Cream, a gun raffle and free hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments.

FRANKLIN

Franklin’s NNO event will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Franklin Community Park.

There will be activities for kids, free food and drinks, inflatables, games, arts and crafts, fire engines, SWAT vehicles, police cruisers K-9, fire, police and medical equipment demonstrations

CARLISLE

Those who attend Carlisle’s NNO event from 6-9 p.m. at Roscoe Roof Park, 601 Beachler Road, can expect to see K-9 demonstrations, skydivers and CareFlight. There will be food and drinks and a disc jockey will provide the entertainment.

LEBANON

Lebanon’s NNO will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Pleasant Square Park, 215 New St. Cram the Cruiser, a back-to-school supply event, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m.