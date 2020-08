Zunino hits 3-run HR; Rays bash Sox to complete 4-game sweep

Even a “drone delay” in the third, didn’t stop the Rays’ offense. The game was delayed for about four minutes by a drone flying outside the park beyond the right-field bleachers.

With Tsutsugo at the plate, players on the field and the umpires pointed to where it was. The Rays’ two runners on base left the field and Boston’s fielders headed to their dugout area, too. The umpires walked off, waiting on the track near Boston’s dugout.

When play resumed, Tsutsugo, the last batter Hart faced, lined an RBI single to right.

Hart gave up seven runs — five earned — in two-plus innings. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow went four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking two.

Jalen Beeks (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief and was credited with the win. Athony Banda pitched three innings for his first career save.

Leading 10-5, Tampa Bay broke it open with a six-run sixth, scoring all the runs off Marcus Walden, who didn’t get an out. Renfroe homered over the Monster and five batters later Zunino sent his shot out of Fenway.

CRAZY MOP-UP MOVES

Infielder José Peraza pitched the ninth for Boston, but had to leave after getting hit on the leg by Lowe’s hard grounder.

Plawecki then moved from catcher to pitcher, getting the final two outs, and Tzu-Wei Lin took over behind the plate. It was Lin’s first-ever time catching professionally.

EIGHT IS MORE THAN ENOUGH

The Rays scored at least eight runs in every game of the series. Getting eight in the first two and nine on Wednesday.

They came into the series ranked near the bottom of the AL in total runs before the outburst.

Not bad for a team that entered the series winless on the road.

TAKE THAT

Hart struck out Renfroe swinging on a slider in the first inning for his first big-league K. In his next at-bat against the 27-year-old lefty, Renfroe sent a shot into the Red Sox bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Brent Honeywell Jr., one of the organization’s top pitching prospects threw live BP two days ago. He underwent a decompression procedure on his right ulnar nerve on May 20 and hadn’t thrown to hitters since April of 2019.

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts had the day off. Manager Ron Roenicke said: “He’s got some stuff going on in his lower half, some fatigue there.” He expects him back in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

UP NEXT

Rays: TBD Friday night at the Toronto Blue Jays in their 2020 alternate home in Buffalo, New York, after the Canadian government wouldn’t allow them to play in the country due to the coronavirus.

Red Sox: Roenicke said it’ll be a “bullpen game” in the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday.

