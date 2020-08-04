Breaking News

Zimbabwe president unapologetic about arrests of critics

Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin'ono appears at the magistrates courts while handcuffed in Harare, Wednesday, July, 22, 2020. Chin'ono known for exposing alleged government corruption is now accused of plotting against the government. Hopwell Chin'ono appeared alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician who is accused of conspiring with to mobilize anti government protests planned for July 31.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

By FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president has labeled the main opposition party “terrorist” and vowed to continue a clampdown in which scores of opposition members and government critics have been arrested and rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions and torture.

In an address on state television Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa described critics as “dark forces,” and “a few bad apples” that should be “overcome."

The arrests started last week when the military and police thwarted an anti-government protest and Mnangagwa indicated they will continue.

“We will overcome attempts at the destabilization of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors,” he said, warning that “bad apples who have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out. ... Enough is enough.”

Mnangagwa made the speech as local and international pressure mounted on his administration over the allegations of human rights abuses.

The hashtag #Zimbabweanlivesmatter has been used in social media to draw attention to the wave of arrests.

Security agents deployed in the capital, Harare, and other major cities last week to foil the protest planned for Friday, resulting in empty streets that day. Some people who tweeted in support of the demonstrations or tried to hold low key protests were arrested, and some were assaulted and tortured, according to human rights groups and Tendai Biti, spokesman for the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been in jail for two weeks after he posted on social media in support of the anti-government demonstration and made a series of allegations of government corruption. Chin'ono awaits a bail hearing this week. Internationally known author Tsitsi Dangarambga was held in police cells overnight after staging a small protest. Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu and several members of the MDC Alliance are in hiding.

In his speech, Mnangagwa, who rights groups accuse of using COVID-19 as a cover to clamp down on dissent, said Zimbabwe's security forces would not relent.

“Security services will carry out their duties with appropriate astuteness and resolve. The protection of the right to life is paramount, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and machinations by the destructive terrorist opposition groupings,” he said.

Mnangagwa pledged to fight corruption and fix the collapsing economy, whose poor performance he blamed on “divisive politics of some opposition elements, illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tensions are rising in the southern African country as the economy implodes. Inflation is more than 700%, the second-highest in the world, while the World Food Program has projected that 60% of the population could be food insecure by the end of the year.

The pandemic has brought a new layer of suffering. In public hospitals, doctors and nurses are frequently on strike and infrastructure is so dilapidated that “unborn children and mothers are dying daily,” according to the Zimbabwe Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Tsitsi Dangerembga, left, prominent Zimbabwean author and Fadzayi Mahere, right, spokeswoman for the main opposition party, appear at the magistrates courts with others in Harare, Saturday, Aug, 1, 2020. Police arrested scores of people in Harare and other towns in Friday's protests according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

A truck carrying police enters a neighbourhood in Harare, Friday, July, 31, 2020. Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was deserted Friday, as security agents vigorously enforced the country's lockdown amidst planned protests. Police and soldiers manned checkpoints and ordered people seeking to get into the city for work and other chores to return home. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

An armed soldier is seen on a street in Harare, Friday, July, 31, 2020. Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was deserted Friday, as security agents vigorously enforced the country's lockdown amidst planned protests. Police and soldiers manned checkpoints and ordered people seeking to get into the city for work and other chores to return home. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

An armed soldier is seen on a street in Harare, Friday, July, 31, 2020. Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was deserted Friday, as security agents vigorously enforced the country's lockdown amidst planned protests. Police and soldiers manned checkpoints and ordered people seeking to get into the city for work and other chores to return home. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

An army truck is seen on the streets of Harare, Thursday, July, 30, 2020. Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was deserted Thursday, as security agents vigorously enforced the country's lockdown ahead of anti government protests planned for Friday. Police and soldiers manned checkpoints and ordered hundreds of people seeking to get into the city for work and other chores to return home.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwean police and army roundup people at a checkpoint in Harare, Thursday, July, 30, 2020. Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, was deserted Thursday, as security agents vigorously enforced the country's lockdown ahead of anti government protests planned for Friday. Police and soldiers manned checkpoints and ordered hundreds of people seeking to get into the city for work and other chores to return home.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin'ono appears at the magistrates courts while handcuffed in Harare, Wednesday, July, 22, 2020. Chin'ono known for exposing alleged government corruption is now accused of plotting against the government. Hopwell Chin'ono appeared alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician who is accused of conspiring with to mobilize anti government protests planned for July 31. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

