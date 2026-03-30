Zendaya teases bridal-themed fashion with something old, new, borrowed ... and soon, blue?

It all fits with the wedding theme of “The Drama,” opening Friday, about a Boston couple whose impending nuptials are thrown into chaos by a dark revelation.

Of course, it also dovetails with the bridal theme of Zendaya’s own life, with unconfirmed speculation flying — fed in part by rings she’s been wearing — that she's already married to Tom Holland.

But back to the fashion: Something old came in Los Angeles on March 17, where the actor wore the same off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Bridal gown — in white, of course — that she wore to the 2015 Oscars. “Our Something Old,” her stylist, Law Roach, posted on Instagram.

At the movie’s March 24 Paris premiere it was time for something new — a white custom Louis Vuitton gown with a very, well, dramatic black bow and train cascading down the back.

Two days later for the Italian premiere in Rome, Zendaya sported a borrowed black Armani Privé dress with a plunging neckline framed with stones, earlier worn by Cate Blanchett at the Venice Film Festival. (“somethingborrowed,” Roach posted.)

As for something blue — the color may have been subtly referenced by her flowing, multi-hued floral Alexander McQueen dress worn on Jimmy Kimmel’s show March 16. But that was a little TOO subtle.

Which is why many expect the star to soon be singing the blues.