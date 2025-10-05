Yesavage sets Blue Jays postseason record by fanning 11 in 5 1/3 no-hit innings

Yesavage needed fewer than four innings to beat Toronto’s previous record for postseason strikeouts, eight, held by Dave Stieb, David Price (twice) and Juan Guzmán.

“He made our job in the field easy,” Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement said. “He struck everybody out. He was amazing. Very poised.”

Yesavage had set high expectations for himself in his first October start, and more than exceeded them.

“I was sitting in there thinking about the comment I made the other day where I said ‘I’m built for this.’ I was like, ‘Well, I better back that up.’ I wanted to go out there and do the best I possibly could.”

Yesavage (22 years, 69 days) is the second-youngest pitcher in major league history to strike out 10 or more in a postseason start. Pittsburgh's John Candelaria was 21 years, 335 days old when he fanned 14 against Cincinnati on Oct. 7, 1975.

Eight of Yesavage’s 11 strikeouts Sunday came on his splitter. The other three came on fastballs that reached 96 mph.

“That was nasty stuff,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That split is unlike much you ever run into.”

Left-hander Justin Bruihl came on to face Trent Grisham with Toronto ahead 12-0 in the sixth after Yesavage threw 78 pitches, 48 for strikes.

“I know the fans probably wanted me to stay out there but it’s the smart thing to do up 12 runs, to not push it,” Yesavage said.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was jeered when he came out to make the change.

“I’ll take getting booed like that every time,” Schneider joked.

Bruihl retired Grisham on a grounder before Aaron Judge reached on an infield single for New York’s first hit.

Yesvage was selected by Toronto with the No. 20 pick last year in the amateur draft. He rose through four minor league levels this season before joining the Blue Jays and going 1-0 in three September starts.

“I just couldn’t be happier for him,” Schneider said. “The journey he’s been on this year is unbelievable.”

Yesavage set a Blue Jays record by striking out nine Rays batters in his Sept. 15 debut.

Toronto thumped the Yankees 10-1 on Saturday in Game 1.

