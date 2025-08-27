Yankees hit 4 home runs in a 9-run inning to rout Nationals 11-2

The Yankees entered the third with a 1-0 lead after Trent Grisham hit his sixth leadoff homer this season off Washington starter Cade Cavalli (1-1).

Judge hit a two-run homer above Monument Park in center field and Bellinger followed with a drive into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center. Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer after Washington catcher Drew Millas fractured a finger on a catcher’s interference play.

Ben Rice, who had three hits, also homered to give the Yankees a 9-0 lead. Jasson Domínguez hit an RBI double and had a run-scoring infield single in the 40-minute third inning.

Austin Wells added a homer in the fourth.

Washington lost its fifth straight and allowed six homers for the second time this season.

Jacob Young ended Fried's no-hit bid and CJ Abrams hit an RBI single.

Cavalli allowed eight runs — seven earned — and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Key moment

McMahon turned the game into a rout with his second homer since joining the Yankees.

Key stat

The Yankees clinched their 34th consecutive season with a winning home record.

Up next

Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (7-14, 6.01 ERA) opens a three-game series against the Rays on Friday in Washington.

Yankees RHP Will Warren (7-6, 4.47) opposes RHP Davis Martin (5-9, 3.93) in the opener of a four-game series and seven-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

