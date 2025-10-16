Yankees' Aaron Judge doesn't need surgery, Volpe and Rodón had operations and could miss opening day

Volpe had surgery Tuesday with Dr. Christopher Ahmad to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. Boone said he can start hitting in four months but can't dive on it for six months.

Rodón was operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He has eight weeks of no throwing and the start of his season could be delayed by a couple of weeks, Boone said.

Boone said Giancarlo Stanton does not need surgery on his elbows.

He also said bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/infield coach Travis Chapman won't return for 2026 and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler won't return in that role.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb