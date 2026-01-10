Wrexham knocks out Nottingham Forest on penalties to move into FA Cup fourth round

Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo was the hero, saving twice to take his side into the fourth round.

The Welsh side co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Liberato Cacace and Ollie Rathbone.

Igor Jesus pulled one back with a header after 64 minutes only for Dominic Hyam to restore Wrexham’s two-goal lead with a diving header 10 minutes later.

Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in the 76th and 89th minutes to force the game into extra time but when neither side could get a winner it went to penalties.

James MacLean missed for Wrexham but Okonkwo saved from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson to send the home fans into raptures.

“The manager spoke to us before the game, told us about the history of the club and how we’re able to beat teams who are way above us,” a jubilant Okonkwo said. “It was amazing to win the game in the end. We just have to enjoy the moment.”

The FA Cup kicked off in August with 446 clubs dreaming of a place in the famous final at Wembley Stadium but teams from the top two tiers enter only at this third round.

Friday’s win was another memorable chapter in the rise of the Welsh club that was bought in 2021 by Hollywood pair Reynolds and McElhenney.

The stars have overseen Wrexham's rapid ascent and watched three consecutive promotions. It sits ninth in the Championship and Friday’s win was its fifth in a row in all competitions.

