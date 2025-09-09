World War II bomb discovery in Slovakia's capital prompts evacuations in downtown Bratislava

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The discovery of a World War II bomb in Slovakia's capital during construction work prompted evacuations on Tuesday, officials said.
The emergency measure covered several blocks in downtown Bratislava, including a major bridge across the Danube River. Public transportation and all traffic were halted during the morning rush hour.
Experts were planning to defuse the 500-pound (225-kilogram) bomb, which was discovered on Monday evening, by midday.
An oil refinery located in the area was a target of the Allied bombardment in 1944 during the war. Slovakia was a Nazi puppet state during World War II.
In Other News
1
Survey open on concept plan for Liberty Twp.’s Wilhelmina Park
2
Lucas ‘very humbled, very honored’ to have statue outside OSU arena
3
Two main breaks leave some Madison Twp. residents without water
4
Middletown police looking for missing teen girl
5
Bishop Rudolph Pringle remembered as ‘steadfast confidant’