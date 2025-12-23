World shares are mostly higher in holiday-thinned trading ahead of US growth and labor updates

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 24,318.93, while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.2% to 8,105.88.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 9,873.63.

Again touching new records, the price of gold rose 1% early Tuesday to $4,512.00 an ounce, adding to its consistent gains throughout the year, while silver rose 1.4%, to $69.52 an ounce.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was flat at 50,412,87 and the dollar fell against the Japanese yen after officials in Tokyo warned they would intervene if the yen weakened further.

The dollar was trading at 155.95 yen, down from 157.04 yen late Monday. Instead of gaining after the Bank of Japan raised its key policy rate on Friday, the yen had weakened, drawing the usual objections from the Finance Ministry to larger than usual currency fluctuations.

“The hint of currency intervention proved to be such a serious threat that the yen, which had been significantly oversold after the Bank of Japan meeting, rose from the ashes,” Alex Kruptsikevich of FXPro said in a commentary.

The euro climbed to $1.1797 from $1.1762.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up early gains to fall 0.1% to 25,774.14. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher, to 3,919.98.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% to 4,117.32. Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean’s shares jumped 12.5% after President Donald Trump said it would help build a new class of U.S. battleship at the Hanwha Philly shipyard.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia jumped 1.1% to 8,795.70.

In Taiwan, the Taiex advanced 0.6%, while India's Sensex was nearly unchanged.

Markets in the U.S. will close early on Wednesday for Christmas Eve and remain closed on Thursday for Christmas. The short week for trading includes several economic reports that could shed more light on the condition and direction of the U.S. economy.

The government was due to release the first of three estimates on gross domestic product, a reflection of how the broader U.S. economy fared in the third quarter, later Tuesday. Wednesday will bring a weekly update from the Labor Department on applications for jobless benefits, a proxy for U.S. layoffs.

Also Tuesday, the Conference Board will offer results from its December consumer confidence survey.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite picked up 0.5%.

Smaller company stocks did particularly well. The Russell 2000 index outpaced other major indexes with a 1.2% gain.

Oil prices edged higher after jumping more than 2% on Monday when the U.S. Coast Guard said it was pursuing another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean.

U.S. benchmark crude added 7 cents to $58.08 per barrel. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, gained 11 cents to $62.18 per barrel.

Recent reports have shown that U.S. inflation remains elevated and consumer confidence has faded over the last year. Overall, the job market has been slowing and retail sales have weakened.

The wide-ranging U.S. trade war has been hanging over consumers and businesses already squeezed and worried by higher prices. The mix of stubbornly high inflation and a weaker jobs market has also put the Fed in an awkward policy position moving forward.

Still, Wall Street is mostly betting that the Fed will hold steady on interest rates at its meeting in January. It has cut its benchmark interest rate at its last three meetings, even though inflation has remained stubbornly above its 2% target.