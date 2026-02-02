World Athletics: 'Unconscionable' for bankrupt Grand Slam Track to look ahead before paying bills

Grand Slam Track's most recent bankruptcy filing said it owed more than $40 million in liabilities.

“It is unconscionable that efforts would be made for Grand Slam Track to restart in 2026 without the settlement of outstanding financial obligations to athletes, vendors and service providers,” World Athletics said. “It is paramount that athletes who competed in good faith and vendors and service providers are treated fairly and paid.”

The GST’s president and CEO, Steve Gera, has not returned emails sent by The Associated Press seeking comment.

Though Grand Slam Track operated outside of World Athletics, the federation supported the league's events by granting athletes world ranking points for their results in the three meets. WA said it would only consider “licensing or supporting” GST once its debts are paid.

Among the athletes owed money, according to Grand Slam Track's bankruptcy filings, are Olympic champions Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ($268,750), Gabby Thomas ($185,625) and Marileidy Paulino ($173,125).

The founder of the league, Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, is also owed more than $2 million from a loan he made to the league before its third, and ultimately final, event in Philadelphia last spring.

The next hearing in the bankruptcy case is scheduled for Wednesday.

