Woods to host TV match at Missouri public course he designed

"Payne’s Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out,” Woods said.

It will be the second made-for-TV exhibition Woods plays this year. He teamed with Peyton Manning to compete against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in May to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and to showcase golf as it prepared to return from the three-month shutdown brought on by the pandemic.

This one features four players who all have been No. 1 in the world and won major championships, most of that belonging to Woods. He has 15 majors and was No. 1 for a record 683 weeks.

The event will be closed to the public, except for a select group hosted by Big Cedar Lodge.

The Payne's Valley Golf Course was the idea of Johnny Morris, a conservationist who founded Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, where the PGA Tour Champions has played the last two weeks.

“Tiger and I have a 20-year friendship that started through fishing and has evolved into a great partnership. We look forward to showcasing this destination to the world through the Payne’s Valley Cup,” Morris said.

One unique element of the course is a par-3 19th hole designed by Morris. Players then cross a nature trail through a cave system to return to the clubhouse.

