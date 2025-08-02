WNBA says fan was arrested for throwing sex toy in Atlanta, threatens ejection, ban moving forward

It’s unknown if the fan who threw the object at the Sky game was arrested.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans,” the league said in a statement. “In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

“It’s super disrespectful,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after FRiday's game. “I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up.”

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison commented on social media about the situation Friday.

“ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!” Harrison said on X. “Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

WNBA arenas have security procedures, with many having either a no-bag policy or some allowing clear bags, often limited in size. Every bag is subject to search upon arena entry.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball