Marathon WNBA labor talks stretch past 14 hours with still no CBA deal

The sides exchanged more proposals Thursday and the main sticking point remains revenue sharing.

The executive committee players in the bargaining session — Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, Alysha Clark and Brianna Turner — all left around midnight, while union leadership including executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson remained to continue discussions.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Wednesday that the last proposal from that night was a “real historic and transformational deal” for the players.

“Huge gains and salaries, benefits, everything you’re seeing, but beyond that when you see the whole thing, huge, huge benefits," she said. "We’re proud of the deal we have on the table. I think it’s, again, huge gains for the players, while again, balancing that with the health of the league.”

The proposal Wednesday night from the league increased its salary cap offer for the first year to $6.2 million — up from $5.75 million in previous negotiations, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

Last year, the salary cap for each team was $1.5 million. Average player salaries were $120,000, and that figure stands to increase to $570,000 in the first year and $850,000 by the sixth year, according to the person. The maximum salary in the first year would be more than $1.3 million and nearly $2 million by the final year.

The league had said that at least a handshake agreement on a labor deal would need to be done by Tuesday to start the season as scheduled. Ogwumike said Wednesday night the union never saw the deadline from two days ago as a real thing.

“We haven’t ever really considered that as a timeline that’s been something to prioritize on our side, because we have always been negotiating in good faith,” she said.

When a deal is reached in principle, the league has said it would need a few weeks to finish off the CBA. After that work is done, the expansion draft for new franchises in Portland and Toronto would be held sometime between April 1-6, according to a timetable obtained by the AP.

Free agent qualifying offers, including franchise player tags, would be sent out April 7-8. Teams would then have three days to negotiate with the more than 80% of players who are free agents. The signing period would take place from April 12-18.

Training camps would open the next day and the season would be able to start on May 8.

But for any of that to happen, the two sides have to figure out a revenue sharing model. The union’s proposal from a week ago had asked for an average of 26% of the gross revenue — revenue before expenses — over the course of the CBA. That would include only 25% in the first year. The league has said that number was unrealistic.

The WNBA’s last few proposals have offered more than 70% of net revenue, with that number going up as the league continues to grow.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball