Witnesses say more explosions rock Iran's capital, Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.” He did not immediately elaborate.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the blast. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace after Israel launched an attack targeting the country.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.

The U.S. military declined to immediately comment on the attack.