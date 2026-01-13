Wisconsin Gov. Evers questions his lieutenant governor's immigration enforcement proposal

Rodriguez proposed Monday that civil immigration enforcement actions in Wisconsin should be banned around courthouses, hospitals and health clinics, licensed child care centers and day cares, schools and institutions of higher learning, domestic violence shelters and places of worship. Rodriguez said there would be exceptions if there is a judicial warrant or an immediate threat to public safety.

“I’m not sure we have the ability to do that,” Evers said when asked about her proposal at a Monday news briefing.

Evers also expressed concern about how such a move would be received by President Donald Trump's administration.

“We can take a look at that, but I think banning things absolutely will ramp up the actions of our folks in Washington, D.C.,” Evers told reporters. “They don’t tend to approach those things appropriately.”

Rodriguez said Tuesday that she respected Evers' position but did not back down. Wisconsin should join other states looking to rein in federal officers, she said.

“For too long Democrats have dialed back actions in hopes President Trump doesn’t escalate, and that’s not what happens,” she said in a statement. “He always escalates.”

Rodriguez put out her plan after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Good in neighboring Minnesota last week. That killing sparked protests across the country, including in Wisconsin, in opposition to Trump’s aggressive deportation operations.

Minnesota, joined by Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, sued the Trump administration Monday to try to stop an immigration enforcement surge. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to halt the enforcement action or limit the operation.

Rodriguez's proposal to limit ICE actions in Wisconsin is largely based on proposals being offered in other Democratic-controlled states including California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey. Even if introduced in Wisconsin, they would go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Rodriguez is also calling for all ICE agents operating in Wisconsin to be unmasked, clearly identified and wearing a body camera.

“No one should be afraid to drop off their kids at school, seek medical care, go to court, or attend worship because enforcement actions are happening without clear rules or accountability,” Rodriguez said.

When asked if ICE agents were welcome in Wisconsin, Evers said, “I think we can handle ourselves, frankly. I don't see the need for the federal government to be coming into our state and making decisions that we can make in the state.”