Wiegman to leave Dutch in 2021, coach England's women's team

Wiegman will be installed in September 2021 ahead of the European Championship in 2022 that is being staged in England, the Football Association said Friday. Her four-year deal also takes in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, and Euro 2025.

She led the Dutch to victory at a home Euros in 2017 and to the final of the World Cup last year, where they lost to the United States. As a player, she was captain of the national team and made 104 appearances.