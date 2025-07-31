Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders, AP source says

McLaurin has been holding in at training camp. The veteran reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue.

The Commanders reached the NFC championship game last season under first-year coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They added wideout Deebo Samuel in the offseason and are aiming to make a run at the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

